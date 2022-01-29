The following building permits were issues this week:
6605 Valley Brooke Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,109 square feet, $101,042
3655 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,072 square feet, $99,872
9628 Hwy 54, Larry Miller, single-family home, 4,352 square feet, $141,440
710 West Second Street, Envision Contractors, new office building, $7,555,000
1307 Hill Ave., Phil and Jennifer Riney, bathroom and kitchen remodel, $18,500
1620 Dean Ave., Nicholas McFadden, interior remodel, $68,000
567 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,128 square feet, $101,660
1514 E. 20th St., Henry Wilner, single-family home, 1,690 square feet, $54,925
1518 E. 20th St., Henry Willner, single-family home, 1,690 square feet, $54,925
3144 Russell Rd., Benny Clark, single-family home, 2,953 square feet, $96,001
6408 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Freman Burnette, single-family home, 2,198 square feet, $71,435
6400 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Freman Burnette LLC, single-family home, 2,765 square feet, $89,862
555 Hwy 140 East, Matt Douglas, construct a pole barn, $156,000
800 Locust St., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,923 square feet, $94,997
5101 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes, single-family home, 1,812 square feet, $182,000
1674 Griffith Ave., TA Millay Construction, total home remodel, $120,000
2528 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,257 square feet, $105,852
3817 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,382 square feet, $109,915
10999 Hwy 60 East, Clayton Homes, place a manufactured home, 2,016 square feet, $65,520
9511 Hwy 54, SBA Communications, update cell phone tower, $24,000
2490 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, new multi-tenant building, 8,606 square feet, $582,000
7965 Sauer Lane, Jason McPherson, garage addition, $12,700
5925 Hwy 54, Steve Tong, kitchen and bathroom remodel, $30,000
3314 Jefferson St., Terry Matthews, upstairs remodel, $1,800
530 Carlton Dr., Building by Wayne Baker, building remodel, $12,700
7301 Hobbs Rd., Mike Lewis Building, building remodel, $8,500
4799 Windstone Dr., Morris Custom Finishs, garage construction, $18,150
1716 Wrights Landing, Robin Boling, garage construction, $31,000
11824 Indian Hill Rd., Lane Brasher, garage construction, $40,000
4556 Bridle Ridge, Professional Pool Service, construct in-ground pool, $42,500
