The following building permits were issued last week:
2381 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,170 square feet
2250 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,326 square feet
5051 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,672 square feet
6826 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,236 square feet
2155 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,054 square feet
1719 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Thomas Bittel, single-family home, 1,500 square feet
2158 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet
76 Woodford Ave., Joseph Wayne, single-family home, 1,032 square feet
5507 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,758 square feet
6344 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 3,031 square feet
5678 Locust Lane, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,438 square feet
3230 Kidron Valley Way, Hayden Construction, Bubble Tea Restaurant, $50,300
5537 Mulberry Place, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $40,000
4266 Saddlebrooke Trace, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $51,900
5638 Lane Road, Dustin Stevens, in-ground pool, $60,630
1531 Avon Place, Circle C Contracting, in-ground pool, $37,947
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.