Building permits By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer Keith Lawrence Author email Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following building permits were issued this week:8592 Kentucky 54, Greg Howard, single-family home, 1,040 square feet2478 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,857 square feet 270-691-7301klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Lawrence Author email Follow Keith Lawrence Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 39° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Becca Bakes will be getting new storefront Building permits Real Estate Transfers: April 9, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for April 9, 2022 New home starts down in first quarter Jesus feeds our imperishable souls How schools are preparing for the end of federal COVID relief dollars Holy Week allows us to walk with Jesus, share in his suffering Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Reid's Orchard hosting last Apple Festival Out of grief, a star is born Apartment-retail complex coming downtown Closure of residential service results in move of 60-70 residents Conduct hearing opens in Gordon case JCC to decide if Gordon remains on bench Police Reports: Sunday, April 4: M-I police reports for Monday, April 4, 2022 Images Videos CommentedEducators fear charter schools will waste public dollars (2) Teen found guilty of manslaughter (1) Something must be done about trash in the city (1) Appeal filed for ex-clerk who refused marriage licenses (1) OCH expands weight loss program (1) Cars 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited. One owner, garage kept, lady $32,900 Mileage: 51,600 Updated 13 hrs ago 2001 Mitsubishi Spyder Convertible 59,000 actual miles. $7,500 (270)314-1471 $7,500 Mileage: 59,000 Updated 13 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Country Home Brick country home for sale 2786 HWY 593 $282,900 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 13 hrs ago Brick Home For Sale. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, garage, good Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 13 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 5 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.