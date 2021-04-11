The following building permits were issued last week:
3114 Fisher Road, Homes by Mattingly, single-family home, 5,441 square feet
7921 Barnett Road, Wayne’s Custom Building, single-family home, 2,677 square feet
10945 U.S. 60 E., Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 4,305 square feet
4066 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,130 square feet
2804 Frederica St., Hayden Construction, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, $150,000
8875 Kentucky 56, Beau Mitchell, addition to home, 1,475 square feet
1830 Stratford Drive, Dave & Shelly Settle, in-ground pool, $59,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.