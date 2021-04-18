The following building permits were issued last week:
3885 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,739 square feet
6813 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
3893 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,407 square feet
3857 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,594 square feet
2741 Cravens Ave., A&K Construction, addition to gym and offices at Cravens Elementary School, $109,042
1200 Alsop Lane, Hayden Construction, new building connected to existing building, $800,000
6346 Hayden Bridge Road, Kenneth and Stacy Coomes, addition to home, $251,115
3659 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $82,208
920 E. 19th St., Charles Keelin, in-ground pool, $10,000
1121 Hickory Lane, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, $37,300
