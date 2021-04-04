The following building permits were issued last week:
6809 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,893 square feet.
6811 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,209 square feet.
669 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,592 square feet
2282 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,839 square feet
1017 W. Eighth St., Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,919 square feet
4688 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,895 square feet
2602 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,728 square feet
4146 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
2804 Frederica St., Hayden Construction, finish Urgent Care facility, $200,000
2065 E. Parrish Ave., Cody Harmon, Home Instead Senior Care, $475,000
3900 Frederica St., Envision Construction, Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, $3.5 million
4108 Golden Maple Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, $57,050
