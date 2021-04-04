The following building permits were issued last week:

6809 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,893 square feet.

6811 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,209 square feet.

669 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,592 square feet

2282 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,839 square feet

1017 W. Eighth St., Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,919 square feet

4688 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,895 square feet

2602 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,728 square feet

4146 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet

2804 Frederica St., Hayden Construction, finish Urgent Care facility, $200,000

2065 E. Parrish Ave., Cody Harmon, Home Instead Senior Care, $475,000

3900 Frederica St., Envision Construction, Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, $3.5 million

4108 Golden Maple Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, $57,050

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.