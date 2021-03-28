The following building permits were issued between March 10 and March 24:
2211 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet.
5734 Wayne Bridge Road, Wayne’s Custom Building, single-family home, 3,882 square feet
5657 Locust Lane, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,722 square feet
5125 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,350 square feet
2198 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,059 square feet
6822 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,911 square feet
720 W. Parrish Ave., Kimberly Jagoe, single-family home, 1,580 square feet
3900 W. Fifth St. Road, DeBra Kuempel Inc., concession upgrade, $104,650
7727 Old Kentucky 81, Mark Sanders, storage building, $100,000
1719 Franklin Drive, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $43,250
9760 Kentucky 144, Integrity, in-ground pool, $67,695.
2692 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet
2657 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,743 square feet
2157 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
4049 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,236 square feet
2271 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
2674 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet
2280 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet
2261 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,992 square feet
5518 Skyline Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground pool, $37,000
5516 Skyline Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground pool, $44,000
9384 Kentucky 54, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $56,392
