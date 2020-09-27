The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:
6492 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single family-residence, 1,925 square feet.
9467 Johnson Road, Ward Pedley Builders. Construct a single family-residence, 6,148 square feet.
6832 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single family-residence, 3,250 square feet.
3993 South Hampton Road, Homes by Mattingly C.M. Construct a single family-residence, 3,253 square feet.
4026 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,045 square feet.
6829 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3089 square feet.
2221 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
4042 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,955 square feet.
4127 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,406 square feet.
6492 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single family residence, 1,925 square feet.
3000 Alvey Park Drive W., Hayden Construction Co. Inc. Finish out private offices, 248.92 square feet.
3901 Fairview Drive, Danco Construction — Jeff Williams. Administrative building permit, new 900-student middle school, 125,000 square feet.
3000 Alvey Park Drive W., Hayden Construction Co. Inc., Finish out retail store, 1,205.40 square feet.
613 Daniels Lane, RCC — Cynthia Trogden. Construct a bathroom addition, $40,000.
3208 Ridgewood St., T.A. Millay Construction LLC. One pier footing for future breezeway, $15,000.
1424 Tamarack Road, Disaster Team Inc. Repair attached garage, $10,000.
5695 Roby Road, Disaster Team Inc. Repair fire-damaged home, $40,000.
4418 Wilderness Trace, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $24,500.
5525 Kentucky 2830 Lanham Brothers. Compressor room addition, $87,230.
900 E. 25th St., Clint Pendley. Grocery store remodel, $25,000.
3200 Knott Road, Nicholas Bittel. Construct a detached P/F building, $20,000.
11315 Kentucky 764, Michael Strychalski. Construct a post-frame building, $15,000.
12372 Redhill Maxwell Road, Derrick Miller. Construct a detached P/F building, $14,700.
1909 E. 10th St., Joe Lee. Construct a detached garage, $12,000.
10835 Jackson Road North, Michael and Michelle Hughes. Construct a post-frame building, $12,000.
5282 Curdsville Delaware Road, Sweetwater Pools. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $17,000.
1306 Marycrest Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $17,000.
400 E. Byers Ave., Hartz Contracting. Construct a new pool bar building, $60,000.
