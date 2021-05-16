The following building permits were issued last week:
2169 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,886 square feet
6562 Autumn Creek, Ferman Burnette LLC, single-family home, 2,209 square feet
5129 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,119 square feet
6814 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,284 square feet
4122 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,217 square feet
3877 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,309 square feet
4634 Frederica St., Jackovic Construction, renovate for retail, $98,000
123 W. Second St., Kizer Construction, renovate for retail, $65,000
1524 Standish Place, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $50,000
4579 Fountain View Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $39,000
