The following building permits were issued last week:

2169 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,886 square feet

6562 Autumn Creek, Ferman Burnette LLC, single-family home, 2,209 square feet

5129 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,119 square feet

6814 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,284 square feet

4122 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,217 square feet

3877 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,309 square feet

4634 Frederica St., Jackovic Construction, renovate for retail, $98,000

123 W. Second St., Kizer Construction, renovate for retail, $65,000

1524 Standish Place, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $50,000

4579 Fountain View Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $39,000

