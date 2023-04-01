The following business licenses were issued between Mar. 20 and Mar. 24:
• Vargo’s Pyrography, 418 Reid Road, Lot 98, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing
• New Age Heating and Cooling, 2678 Cherry Blossom Court, Utica, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• KGM, 6465 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, electronic shopping
• The Blair Wood Project, 417 Wesleyan Place, Owensboro, independent artists, writers, and performers
• Clutter Cleaners LLC, 1731 Cherokee Drive, Owensboro, solid waste collection
• Viktory Fire Equipment LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, berry (except strawberry) farming
• FGOBO LLC, Clarksville, Indiana, residential remodelers
• Owensboro Senior Partners LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, assisted living facilities for the elderly
• Front Porch Gardening LLC, 717 Hill Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• IDR-Internal Data Resources Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia, temporary help services
• Karla J. Ramirez Gutierrez, 1509 Roosevelt Road, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Jon Wilhoite, 6413 Frederica St., Owensboro, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• RealSource Management LLC, Salt Lake City, Utah, residential property managers
• Bebout That Paint, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, painting and wall covering contractors
• D.E.Q. Inc., French Lick, Indiana, drywall and insulation contractors
• Western Kentucky Silent Disco LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, all other amusement and recreation industries
• Straight Lines Lawn Care, 2425 Bittel Road, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Galls LLC, Lexington, Kentucky, other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.