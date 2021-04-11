The following business licenses were issued between March 29 and April 2:

Jessica Coy LPCC, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro, mental health practitioner

Executive Concrete Finishers, 1123 W. Third St., Owensboro

Catherine’s Cafe, 7478 U.S. 60 W., Stanley

Sheakley HR LLC, Cincinnati, personal services

B Bloom Marketing LLC, 2409 Elder Drive, Owensboro

Elite Welding & Industrial Services, Elizabethtown

Pickrell Electrical, 735 Dixiana Drive, Owensboro

Marie Enterprise LLC, 823 Greenbriar St., Owensboro, real estate

S & J Handyman Services, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro

Carl F Roberts Test Trust, 6715 Foster Road, Philpot, residential leasing

Chassidy Clark, Beaver Dam, beauty salon

Real-Tech LLC, Mt. Washington, specialty trade contractor

Jiffy Lube, Chicago

2020 Communications Inc., Fort Worth, Texas

T. Ham Sign Inc., Mount Vernon, Illinois

Hinton Catering, Hardinsburg

Pam Harris, 2812 Asbury Place, Owensboro, roofing contractor

The Sleeping Sages, 5024 Grandview Drive, Owensboro, design services

Krampe Farms LLC, 700 Kentucky 279 S., Owensboro

Varia Inc., Collierville, Tennessee, finish carpentry contractors

Eduardo Gonzales Academy, 3055 Stirrup Loop, Owensboro

Johnston’s Tree Service,1925 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro

Bevil Consulting LLC, 3111 Oakridge Court, Owensboro

Wholesale Golf Car Auctions LLC, 1208 Cary Court, Owensboro

Bluff City Soap, Elizabethtown

S K Burns LLC, 24335 Kentucky 811, Owensboro, real estate leasing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.