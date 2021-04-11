The following business licenses were issued between March 29 and April 2:
Jessica Coy LPCC, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro, mental health practitioner
Executive Concrete Finishers, 1123 W. Third St., Owensboro
Catherine’s Cafe, 7478 U.S. 60 W., Stanley
Sheakley HR LLC, Cincinnati, personal services
B Bloom Marketing LLC, 2409 Elder Drive, Owensboro
Elite Welding & Industrial Services, Elizabethtown
Pickrell Electrical, 735 Dixiana Drive, Owensboro
Marie Enterprise LLC, 823 Greenbriar St., Owensboro, real estate
S & J Handyman Services, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro
Carl F Roberts Test Trust, 6715 Foster Road, Philpot, residential leasing
Chassidy Clark, Beaver Dam, beauty salon
Real-Tech LLC, Mt. Washington, specialty trade contractor
Jiffy Lube, Chicago
2020 Communications Inc., Fort Worth, Texas
T. Ham Sign Inc., Mount Vernon, Illinois
Hinton Catering, Hardinsburg
Pam Harris, 2812 Asbury Place, Owensboro, roofing contractor
The Sleeping Sages, 5024 Grandview Drive, Owensboro, design services
Krampe Farms LLC, 700 Kentucky 279 S., Owensboro
Varia Inc., Collierville, Tennessee, finish carpentry contractors
Eduardo Gonzales Academy, 3055 Stirrup Loop, Owensboro
Johnston’s Tree Service,1925 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro
Bevil Consulting LLC, 3111 Oakridge Court, Owensboro
Wholesale Golf Car Auctions LLC, 1208 Cary Court, Owensboro
Bluff City Soap, Elizabethtown
S K Burns LLC, 24335 Kentucky 811, Owensboro, real estate leasing
