The following business licenses were issued from March 21 to March 25:
• Blerim Kuqi-Vivint Smart Home Pro, Provo, Utah, direct sales
• Becca Bakes, 1705 Sanctuary, Owensboro, cookie and cracker manufacturing
• Sarah Long, Lewisport, Kentucky, beauty salon
• Jacob Stevenson-Vivint Smart Home Pro, Provo, Utah, direct sales
• Mortgage Specialists Internation, Fort Worth, Texas, mortgage loan broker
• Bluegrass Solar Services LLC, 908 E. 20th St., Owensboro, human resources consulting services
• Hilltop Commodity & Consulting LLC, 908 E. 20th St., Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Acupuncture Center of Evansville LLC, Evansville, Indiana, other health practitioner
• Bloom, 821 Walnut Park Dr., Owensboro, florist
• Forward Staffing LLC, Mt. Washington, Kentucky, professional employer organization
• Capital Courier & Transport, 539 Manchester Loop, Owensboro, courier/delivery service
• Crooked Foot LLC, 2831 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
• Eric Vanselow-Vivint Smart Home Pro, Provo, Utah, direct sales
• Kristin Townsley-Vivint Smart Home Pro, Provo, Utah, direct sales
• Implement Sales Co. Inc., Winnipeg, British Columbia, Canada, wholesalers of farm/garden machinery
• Big Pressure Mobile Detailing, 2329 W. 9th St., Owensboro, car wash
• Jiffeng Song, 3118 Alvey Park Dr. E Ste. 3, Owensboro, personal care service
• Winters Heating & Cooling, Lewisburg, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Envision Aesthetics & Wellness, 2413 Palomino Pl., Owensboro, individual and family services
• Bayou Boys LLC, 914 Jackson St., Owensboro, mobile food service
• Extreme Rentals LLC, 2600 Elwood Ct., Owensboro, amusement arcades
• Joseph Madden, Livermore, Kentucky, rice farming
• Midwest Services LLC, 5639 St. Rt. 144, Owensboro, building equipment contractors
