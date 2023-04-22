The following business licenses were issued between April 10 and April 14:
• ITI Inc., New York, New York, testing laboratories
• Bartlett Acres LLC, 4200 Hayden Park Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Troy Brode, 2031 Frederica St., Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Intints Window Tinting Inc., Versailles, Kentucky, automotive glass replacement shops
• Embrace Nail, 6587 Blue Ridge Court, Utica, nail salons
• Smoke World, 410 Southtown Blvd., Suite 1, Owensboro, tobacco store
• D. Hughes Enterprises LLC, 6337 Old State Road, Philpot, full-service restaurants
• Kings Vending Machines, 3921 Hawthorne Drive, Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
• Ashley Keown, Hawesville, Kentucky, beauty salons
• PharmaCord LLC, Fountain Valley, California, pharmacies and drug stores
• Guarantee Construction LLC, Saint Louis, Missouri, industrial building construction
• Beldon Roofing Company, San Antonio, Texas, roofing contractors
• Leaffilter North LLC, Hudson, Ohio, siding contractors
• Molly’s Canine Cuts, 1820 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services
• Loy/West Co., 4764 Whistle Rock Court, Owensboro, women’s clothing stores
• CMP Gunworks, 1728 Sweeney St., Owensboro, sporting goods stores
