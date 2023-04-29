The following business licenses were issued between April 17-21:
• All-In Stables, LLC, 2238 Woodstone Court, Utica, other spectator sports
• Imperial Guardian Financing, Inc., 2182 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• Angela’s Dwellings, LLC, 207 East 21st St., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Palace Investments, LLC, 3652 Briarcliff Trace, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
• Kelsie Maddox, 2821 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro, beauty salons
• OBEEKY Honey, 3001 Reid Road, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous food manufacturing
• DNA Remodeling, LLC, 727 Maple Ave., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Volta, Inc., Frankfort, Kentucky, custom computer programming services
• Syneos Health US, Inc. Morrisville, North Carolina, other scientific and technical consulting services
• AstenJohnson Americas Sales, Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, all other miscellaneous textile product mills
• Allied Adult Day Care, LLC, 3117 Alvey Park Drive West, Suite B., Owensboro, assisted living facilities for the elderly
• Bubble Tea Drink Shop, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Suite 6, coffee and tea manufacturing
• Master’s Plan Design & Construction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, commercial and institutional building construction
