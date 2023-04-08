The following business licenses were issued between Mar. 27 and Mar. 31:
• Owensboro Home Repair, 2258 Hoop Jr. Court, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• J G Subcontractor, 620 Clay St., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Pate’s Lawn & Landscaping Services, 2322 Sir Wren Court, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Virtual Service Operations, Irving, Texas, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Michael Lance Games, 2320 Palomino Place, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Nu-Look Restoration II LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• Innovation Demolition Service LLC, Lexington, Kentucky, remediation services
• Top Dog Concessions, 1517 Herr Ave., Owensboro, mobile food services
• The Marion House, Columbia, Kentucky, home health care services
• Trident Commercial Coatings LLC, 2441 Burton Road, Utica, painting and wall covering contractors
• MAPS Cleaning, 2641 Wisteria Gardens, Owensboro, janitorial services
• A Little Sunshine LLC, 3314 Adams St., Owensboro, mobile food services
• Dogwood Ridge Morgan Farms, 6283 Alvey Bridge Road, Owensboro, all other animal production
• TRUPRO Fence Deck & Patio LLC, 3512 Jefferson St., Owensboro, all other specialty trade contractors
• Hambone Productions, 1931 Freeman Ave., Owensboro, marketing consulting services
• KY Power Washing, 8955 Bolling Heights Lane, Maceo, other services to building and dwellings
• Don’s Electric LLC, Lewisport, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• The Outback Builder Inc., 2014 Locust St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.