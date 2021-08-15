The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6:
Horizon Healthcare Management LLC, Evansville, Indiana, temporary help services
Mitigation Matters LLC, Louisville, child and youth services
Madole Family LLC, Nashville, Tennessee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
McHenry Event Planning, 2629 W. Middleground Drive, Owensboro, promoters of performing art, sports and similar events without facilities
The Event Kode, Hartford, all other amusement and recreation industries
The Sorting Sisters, 1821 Cecelia Court, Owensboro, janitorial services
Bumbos, 267 Redbud Road, Owensboro, mobile food services
Dunn’s Lawn Care & Deluxe Detailing, 1202 Allen St., Owensboro, landscaping services
Devalicious Southern Food, 3955 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, full-service resturants
Supportively LLC, 2291 Yates Drive, Owensboro, all other personal services
Big Mouth Signs, Lilburn, Georgia, other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers
RFI LLC, Louisville, residential property managers
Futrell Tile Inc., Hazel, tile and terrazzo contractors
O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill, 7006 Kentucky 815, Owensboro, drinking places (alcoholic beverages)
Empire Solar Group LLC, Salt Lake City, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
B4B Men’s Wear, 1305 W. 12th St., Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
Howards Certified Welding Inspections, 249 Keystone Court Apt 2., Owensboro, building inspection services
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck of Eva, Chandler, Indiana, mobile food services
Adkins, Mark Travis, 103 W. 22nd St., Owensboro, motion picture and video production
Hoppy Molly LLC, Calhoun, mobile food services
