The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6:

Horizon Healthcare Management LLC, Evansville, Indiana, temporary help services

Mitigation Matters LLC, Louisville, child and youth services

Madole Family LLC, Nashville, Tennessee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

McHenry Event Planning, 2629 W. Middleground Drive, Owensboro, promoters of performing art, sports and similar events without facilities

The Event Kode, Hartford, all other amusement and recreation industries

The Sorting Sisters, 1821 Cecelia Court, Owensboro, janitorial services

Bumbos, 267 Redbud Road, Owensboro, mobile food services

Dunn’s Lawn Care & Deluxe Detailing, 1202 Allen St., Owensboro, landscaping services

Devalicious Southern Food, 3955 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, full-service resturants

Supportively LLC, 2291 Yates Drive, Owensboro, all other personal services

Big Mouth Signs, Lilburn, Georgia, other miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers

RFI LLC, Louisville, residential property managers

Futrell Tile Inc., Hazel, tile and terrazzo contractors

O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill, 7006 Kentucky 815, Owensboro, drinking places (alcoholic beverages)

Empire Solar Group LLC, Salt Lake City, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

B4B Men’s Wear, 1305 W. 12th St., Owensboro, other direct selling establishments

Howards Certified Welding Inspections, 249 Keystone Court Apt 2., Owensboro, building inspection services

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck of Eva, Chandler, Indiana, mobile food services

Adkins, Mark Travis, 103 W. 22nd St., Owensboro, motion picture and video production

Hoppy Molly LLC, Calhoun, mobile food services

