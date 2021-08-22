The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13:
Morales Restoration, 2229 Barron Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
Matthew Lowry, 2873 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro, lessors of residential building and dwellings
Wheat Grass Hospitality, 2900 Veach Road, Owensboro, food service contractors
Greger Peterson Associates Inc., 2329 Stone Valley Cove, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
Clucks and Pups, Greenville, mobile food services
Bailey’s Dog House, Greenville, mobile food services
Garcia Masonry, 1307 Jackson St., Owensboro, cut stone and stone product manufacturing
Deans Lawn Care, 1009 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
Panda Express #3386, Rosemead, California, full-service restaurants
Jesse Boling Electric, Hawesville, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Owensboro VIP Nails Inc., 3118 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, nail salons
O’Hara’s Son Roofing Co., Chicago, roofing contractors
Patterson & Co. CPAs PLLC, Louisville, offices of certified public accountants
Morris Family Services LLC, P.O. Box 1305, Owensboro, funeral homes and funeral services
Legacy Health Solutions, 3839 Bowlds Court, Owensboro, all other personal services
Simply Grace Designs, 12130 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Utica, electronic shopping
Southern Lane III, Bowling Green, bowling centers
