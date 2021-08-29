The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20:
Netapp Inc., Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, computer facilities management services
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Madison, Wisconsin, mortgage and non-mortgage loan brokers
Barron Reality Group LLC, 726 Harvard Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Devalicious Southern Foods, 503 E. 18th St. Suite A., Owensboro, full-service restaurants
B & S Cleaning Services, 2762 Settles Road, Owensboro, janitorial services
JAB LLC, 401 Frederica St. Suite 204, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Alpha Solutions Co. LLC, 723 Bolivar St. Apt. A, Owensboro, electronic shopping
Estes Home Repair, 726 Stone St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
Larry Payne, 3205 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, framing contractors
Nuance Communications Inc., Burlington, Massachusetts, non-classifiable establishments
Nicholas Ryan Whiteside, 6150 Carmel Court, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
Latinus1, 4820 Frederica St., Owensboro, public finance activities
Design 1 Group, Bristol, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
