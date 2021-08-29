The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20:

Netapp Inc., Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, computer facilities management services

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Madison, Wisconsin, mortgage and non-mortgage loan brokers

Barron Reality Group LLC, 726 Harvard Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers

Devalicious Southern Foods, 503 E. 18th St. Suite A., Owensboro, full-service restaurants

B & S Cleaning Services, 2762 Settles Road, Owensboro, janitorial services

JAB LLC, 401 Frederica St. Suite 204, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Alpha Solutions Co. LLC, 723 Bolivar St. Apt. A, Owensboro, electronic shopping

Estes Home Repair, 726 Stone St., Owensboro, residential remodelers

Larry Payne, 3205 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, framing contractors

Nuance Communications Inc., Burlington, Massachusetts, non-classifiable establishments

Nicholas Ryan Whiteside, 6150 Carmel Court, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers

Latinus1, 4820 Frederica St., Owensboro, public finance activities

Design 1 Group, Bristol, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

