The following business licenses were issued between July 26 and July 30:
New Life Holding LLC/New Life Home, 2700 Wimsatt Court, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Total Plumbing LLC, 1532 Linden Ave., Owensboro, plumbing, heating and air contractors
Whear Home Services LLC, 4136 Rudy Martin Drive, Owensboro, janitorial services
Matthew C. Golden, 1609 Hampton Court, Owensboro, offices of physicians
Genesys Cloud Services Inc., 7601 Interactive Way, Indianapolis, computer system design services
History and the House, 2981 Chippewa Drive, Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
Collier Foundation, 425 Catalina Drive, Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
DAM Good Business Advisors, 3221 Bittel Road, Owensboro, investment banking and securities dealing
JK Foever Homes, 3625 Boundary Way, Tell City, Indiana, new single-family housing construction
PJ’s Pressure Washing Service, 4620 Town Square Court Apt. 10, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
Taylor Auction & Reality LLC, 205 Bon Harbor Cove, all other support services
Steward Electric LLP, 1048 Irvin Hancock Road, Waverly, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Seriously Different Solutions, 2723 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, marketing consulting services
