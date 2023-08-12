The following business licenses were issued from July 31 through Aug. 4:
• Donato’s Pizza, 1215 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro, full-service restaurants
• Rippling PEO 1, Inc., San Francisco, California, professional employer organizations
• Rivera Consulting Group Inc., Jeffersonville, Indiana, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Inspire Medical Systems, Golden Valley, Minnesota, surgical and medical instrument manufacturing
• Sono Bello, Kirkland, Washington, diet and weight-reducing centers
• Ohio Valley Landscaping & Nursey, Henderson, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Another Possibility Coaching, 1724 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro, professional and management development training
• ICF Macro, Reston, Virginia, other activities related to credit intermediation
• SDL Inc., Wakefield, Massachusetts, other management consulting services
• MB Sales & Service, 1711 Franklin Drive, Owensboro, offices of notaries
• Eshanya Owensboro Hotels LLC, Hebron, Kentucky, hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
• Pearl Realty LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Option Care Enterprises Inc., Bannockburn, Illinois, home health care services
• Hill, Barth & King LLC, Canfield, Ohio, office administrative services
• Prestige Maintenance USA LTD, Plano, Texas, janitorial services
• Merritt Painting LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, painting and wall covering contractors
• Geekly Media, McKinney, Texas, marketing consulting services
• B & H Storm Shelters, Sparta, Tennessee, emergency and other relief services
• Lambert Properties LLC, Woodstock, Virginia, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini warehouses)
• Goodwrencher Ltd. Co. LLC, 1605 West Ninth St., Owensboro, motor vehicle parts (used) merchant wholesalers
• Sherties, 1905 Village Run, Owens- boro, commercial screen printing
• Bento for Business, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, computer systems design services
• Synergy Anesthesia Inc., Lexington, Kentucky, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• HunYule, 2511 Avenue of the Parks, Owensboro, cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores
• Kentucky Senior Solutions, 4472 Lee Rudy Road, Owensboro, direct property and casualty insurance carriers
• CMB Civil Contracting LLC, Argillite, Kentucky, power and communication line and related structures construction
• R & R Service, Brownsville, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• SerenDipity, 6395 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, confectionery merchant wholesalers
