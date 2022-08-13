The following business licenses were issued between August 1 and August 5:
• Thermal Service LLC, Richmond, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Delta Bravo Aero LLC, 10380 State Route 54, Whitesville, lessors of other real estate property
• Owensboro Developers LLC, 1521 Copper Creek Drive, Owensboro, land subdivision
• ERB Management Services, Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Title Agency Support LLC, Louisville, title abstract and settlement offices
• Don’s Service Company, Lewisport, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Woolpert Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, engineering services
• Delta Faucet Company, Livonia, Michigan, industrial valve manufacturing
• Oxbow Electric LLC, Evansville, Indiana, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• P & L Rescue Services, Evansville, Indiana, service establishment equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• PSS Contractors LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, specialty trade contractor
• Western Kentucky Framing LLC, New Holland, Pennsylvania, framing contractors
• Alexander Mann Solutions Corporation, Cleveland, Ohio, employment placement agencies
• Studio 809, 809 Time Drive, Owensboro, beauty salons
• CKC Construction Services, Alvaton, commercial and institutional building construction
• E-Z Money Pawn and Gun Inc., 1323 Bosley Road Ste. C, Owensboro, used merchandise store
• Jammu Properties LLC, Schaumburg, Illinois, miscellaneous financial investment activities
• Pawsitive Vibes Grooming and Reiki, 4231 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services
• The Solar Guy, Beaver Dam, residential remodelers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.