The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 7-11:
• Phat Bellies, 2140 Vine Hill Road, Beaver Dam, mobile food services
• M & M Service Co. Inc., Mount Sterling, Kentucky, highway, street, and bridge construction
• Berry Home Solutions LLC, 8175 Highway 81, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Stoney Grove Farm, 6715 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, fruit and vegetable markets
• Cheri’s Custom Creations, 2868 Baird Road, Utica, all other personal services
• Strong Contracting LLC, Lebanon, Kentucky, masonry contractors
• Blackbird Images, 3330 Adams St., Owensboro, commercial photography
• Home & Hearth Properties LLC, P.O. Box 267, Philpot, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Sonic Drive-In of Owensboro KY, Dyersburg, Tennessee, limited-service restaurants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.