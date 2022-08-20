The following business licenses were recorded between August 8 and August 12:
• Salon Venus, 1115 Tamarack Road, Ste 300, Owensboro, beauty salon
• Rhino Construction, Milan, Tennessee, commercial and institutional building construction
• Now CFO, Salt Lake City, Utah, temporary help services
• Mylke, Island, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Iron Wheel 65 LLC, 9355 Herbert Road, Whitesville, lessors of other real estate property
• TotalMed Holdings Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin, employment placement agencies
• AAA Exteriors LLC, 4780 Pecan Ridge Court, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• America’s Choice Steak Company LLC, Columbia, Mississippi, meat and meat product merchant wholesalers
• Bertke Electric, Cincinnati, Ohio, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Peak Transport Inc., Smithfield, Kentucky, couriers and express delivery services
• On Display Signs Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, sign manufacturing
• Ms. Kimmie’s Child Care, 3915 Shryock Ave., Owensboro, child day care services
• Castlen Terminals LLC, 4565 Highway 2830, Owensboro, nitrogenous fertilizer manufacturing
• Vogel Plumbing Inc., Hillsboro, Illinois, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Mobile Nework Solutions LLC, Roswell, Georgia, telecommunications
• Veterans Solutions and Service LLC, 10822 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Utica, general government support
• Celgene Corporation, Tampa, Florida, drugs and druggists’ sundries merchant wholesalers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.