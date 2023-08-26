The following business licenses were issued Aug. 14-18:
• Planet Fitness, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, fitness and recreational sports centers
• Air Source I LLC, Richland, Indiana, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
• Amerant Mortgage LLC, Goral Gables, Florida, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• Goetz Real Estate LLC, 3402 Frederica St., Owensboro, lessors of other real estate property
• RFI V LLC, 527 Emory Drive Ste. 102, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Sturdi-Built LLC, Benton, Kentucky, prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing
• Alex Dennis, 3826 Brentwood Drive Apt. 8, Owensboro, used car dealers
• Al Camp Incorporated, Fremont, California, professional and Management Development Training
• Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Charlotte, North Carolina, automotive oil change and lubrication shops
• Gifted Healthcare, Metairie, Louisiana, temporary help services
• Mid America Enviorscience LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, water supply and irrigation systems
• MAC Industrial Services, Mount Vernon, Indiana, industrial building construction
• Distinct Possibilities, Sacramento, Kentucky, photography studios, portrait
• Impact Vending LLC, Newburgh, Indiana
• OWENSBORO INTER MAKERT LLC, 1806 Triplett St., Owensboro, supermarkets and other grocery (except convenience) stores
• Bare Linens, 2334 Heartland Park, Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
