The following business licenses were issued from August 15 through August 19:
• Burns Home Contracting LLC, 10780 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Utica, home and garden equipment repair and maintenance
• Jason Glover, 9645 State Route 144, Philpot, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Assisted Endeavors, Evansville, Indiana, facilities support services
• Tharp Realtor LLC, 4841 Timber Ridge Drive, Owensboro, real estate agent/broker
• Hide and Timber Designs LLC, 8203 Hamilton Ferry Road, other specialized design services
• Karat Inc., Seattle, Washington, executive search services
• Cleary Construction Inc., Tompkinsville, Kentucky, industrial building construction
• Down Ta Earth Inc., Science Hill, Kentucky, water and sewer line and related structures construction
• Xiaoting Ma, 3118 Alvey Park Drive East, Unit E, Owensboro, personal care services
• Job Squad, Mishawaka, Indiana, employment placement agencies
• AMCOR, Chicago, Illinois, welding and soldering equipment manufacturing
• Kolbie Baker, 4403 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, beauty salon
• 3Deality, 4200 Scotty Lane, Apt. 4, Owensboro, toy and hobby goods and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Repro Indy Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, new multifamily housing construction
• Daugherty — Phelps Team, 3026 Hidden Lake Point, Owensboro, real estate agent or brokers
• Gather & Graze, 117 East 23rd St., Owensboro, caterers
• Frogtown Investments LLC, 5126 Essex Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• DC Dent Repair, 2428 Hunt Ave., Owensboro, automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance
• American Test Center, River Falls, Wisconsin, instrument manufacturing for measuring and testing electricity and electrical signals
• Mid — America Door, Ponca City, Oklahoma, metal window and door manufacturing
• Advanced Electrical Contracting, Hodgenville, Kentucky, solar electric power generation
• Owensboro Computers, 3051 Stirrup Loop, Owensboro, other computer-related services
• Noelle Properties LLC, 3817 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
