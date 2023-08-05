The following business licenses were issued between July 24-28:
• David Malone Music & Production, 105 East 19th St., Owensboro, fine arts schools
• Salas O’Brien Inc., Irvine, California, engineering services
• Olivia Randolph Wilson, 1824 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Crowe’s Nest, 122 Martin Way, Owensboro, mobile food services
• Robin Osborne, 2036 Fernwood Drive, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Waves Mini Donuts 2 LLC, Sikeston, Missouri, mobile food services
• Star Plumbing and Mechanical Solutions, 2960 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Aero Track Deer Recovery, 5365 Jones Road, Owensboro, hunting and trapping
