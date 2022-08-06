The following business licenses were recorded this week:
• Precision Paint & Wallcovering Inc., Auburn, Kentucky, painting and wall covering contractors
• The Maintenance Man, 2511 Nannie Belle Loop, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Liz Faught LLC, 4430 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro, personal services
• CE Hughes Miling Inc., Jeffersonville, Indiana, machine tool manufacturing
• Owensboro Electric Motor, 609 East 14th St., Owensboro, general automotive repair
• More Than handy, 1619 West 3rd St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• United Mechanical Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• E-Technologies Group LLC, Schaumburg, Illinois, computer-related services
• NBG Investments LLC, 1811 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, residential property managers
• TN Properties LLC, 1811 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• S & K Boutique, 12001 State Route 764, Whitesville, women’s clothing store
• Regional Toxicology Services LLC, Denver, Colorado, information services
• Logan Smith Collectibles, 4526 Bernheim Drive, Owensboro, hobby, toy, and game stores
• Glenwood Farms, Louisville, Kentucky, other real estate property
• Seabee Logistics LLC, Chillicothe, Ohio, process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
• Kiwi Vantage, 2767 Veach Road Suite A, Owensboro, used merchandise store
• Integrity Homes & RV’s LLC, 4218 Highway 144, recreational vehicle dealers
