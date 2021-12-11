The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3:
Jones Handyman Service, Island, residential remodelers
Amerimax RCM LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho, other accounting services
CLN Creations, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd., Owensboro, graphic design services
Focused Forward Photography LLC, 1610 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro, photography studios, portrait
Neon Campus Inc., Bowling Green, sign manufacturing
Solar Titan USA, Knoxville, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Shepherds, 7173 Old Masonville Road, Utica, landscaping services
T.B.’s Flea, 220 Hamilton Ave., Owensboro, graphic design services
Zimmer Biomed Orthosolutions, Louisville, administrative management and general management consulting services
Lucas United LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Suite 270, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
Expert Electric Service LLC, Highland Heights, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
National Guardian Life Insurance Co., Madison, Wisconson, all other insurance-related activities
Big Ben Junking, 3896 Raintree Drive, Owensboro, motor vehicle towing
LivVibrant LLC, 3432 New Hartford Road Apt. 5, Owensboro, other personal care services
