The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3:

Jones Handyman Service, Island, residential remodelers

Amerimax RCM LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho, other accounting services

CLN Creations, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd., Owensboro, graphic design services

Focused Forward Photography LLC, 1610 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro, photography studios, portrait

Neon Campus Inc., Bowling Green, sign manufacturing

Solar Titan USA, Knoxville, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Shepherds, 7173 Old Masonville Road, Utica, landscaping services

T.B.’s Flea, 220 Hamilton Ave., Owensboro, graphic design services

Zimmer Biomed Orthosolutions, Louisville, administrative management and general management consulting services

Lucas United LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Suite 270, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services

Expert Electric Service LLC, Highland Heights, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

National Guardian Life Insurance Co., Madison, Wisconson, all other insurance-related activities

Big Ben Junking, 3896 Raintree Drive, Owensboro, motor vehicle towing

LivVibrant LLC, 3432 New Hartford Road Apt. 5, Owensboro, other personal care services

