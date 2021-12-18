The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10:
Affordable Recycling, 4125 Greenbriar Road, Utica, motor vehicle parts (used) merchant wholesalers
Clinical Ink Inc., Winston Salem, North Carolina, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
EDCO Health Information Solutions I, Springfield, Missouri, other computer-related services
Incisive Consultants, Overland Park, Kansas, other specific and technical consulting services
Geothermal Earth Works Inc., Bowling Green, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
R & S Cleaning Services, 900 Parkway Drive, Owensboro, janitorial services
Northstar Maintenance Group, London, janitorial services
Suntuity Electric LLC, Holmdel, New Jersey, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Rainbow Spa, 3118 Alvey Park Drive E. Suite 3, Owensboro, religious organizations
The Boro Nutrition, 3211 Frederica St. Suite 1, Owensboro, food (health) supplement stores
Horn’s Junk Removal, 4903 Graham Lane, Owensboro, motor vehicle parts (used) merchant wholesalers
Advance Tank and Construction Co., Wellington, Colorado, fabricated structural metal manufacturing
Wright Rehabilitation Services Inc., Woodstock, Georgia, other individual and family services
Hardesty Transporting, Marion, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Maldonado’s Construction LLC, Corydon, roofing contractors
Optum Care Inc., Minnetonka, Minnesota, direct health and medical insurance carriers
