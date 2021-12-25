The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17:
D & K Powder Coating LLC, 6042 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, paint and coating manufacturing
Go With Goss LLC, Henderson, lessors of other real estate property
Hometown Pizza II LLC, Louisville, full-service restaurants
ITG Brands LLC, Greensboro, North Carolina, tobacco and tobacco product merchant wholesalers
Puckett Interior Design, 2421 Whirlaway Drive, Owensboro, interior design services
Blue Arc Mobile Welding & Auto Recycling, 815 Hall St., Owensboro, welding and soldering equipment manufacturing
Gray Media Group Inc., Atlanta, television broadcasting
Promet Source, Chicago, custom computer programming services
W&R Services Inc., Greenville, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
Vintage Stripes Barber Academy Inc., 225 St. Ann St., Owensboro, barber shops
