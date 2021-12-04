The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26:
Serena Fulkerson, 5235 Kentucky 142, Philpot, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Dugan & Meyers LLC, Monroe, Ohio, water and sewer line and related structures construction
Owensboro Cleaning & Barri Brown Co., 1105 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, janitorial services
Faithful + Friends Boutique, 2320 Platinum Place, Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
David Dillon, 410 E. Highland Court, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
