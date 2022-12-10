The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2:
• Built Technologies Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, software publishers
• Anna Rutland, 1427 Greenwood Court, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Butterz, Horse Branch, Kentucky, mobile food services
• The Craft, 1819 Sunset Drive, Owensboro, caterers
• Chambers Painting Contracting LLC, Sellersburg, Indiana, painting and wall covering contractors
• United Wireless, Farmington Hills, Michigan, electronics stores
• The Ole Homeplace, Columbia, Kentucky, home health care services
• Just a Handy Man, 705 Scherm Road, Apt. 9B, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Lacosta Inc., Wauconda, Illinois, janitorial services
• Survive-a-Storm Shelters, Thomasville, Georgia, temporary shelters
