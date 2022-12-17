The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Get Up and Go Travel Company LLC, 9885 Mulligan Road, Owensboro, travel agencies
• Scott Durham Painting, 840 Greenbriar St., Owensboro, painting and wall covering contractors
• High Bar Electric LLC, 6550 State Route 762, Philpot, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Jennifer Hamilton, 2516 South Griffith Ave., Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
• American Home Shield Corp., Memphis, Tennessee, other direct insurance (except life, health, and medical) carriers
• User Friendly Homes Services, The Woodlands, Texas, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• German American Investment Services, Jasper, Indiana, investment advice
• Lyons Company LLC, Glasgow, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Wright Farms LLC, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
• Ziegler Tire and Supply Company, Massillon, Ohio, automotive parts and accessories stores
• ImpPrint Designs, 737 Cumberland St., Owensboro, support activities for printing
•Krisco’s Garage LLC, 10412 Jackson Road North, Utica, general automotive repair
• Queens Machines LLC, 2317 West 5th St., Owensboro
