The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16:
• O’Bryan Properties LLC, 10124 Boone St., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Amanda Goldey, Henderson, Kentucky, interior design services
• The Scuderi Spice Company, P.O. Box 1255, Owensboro, electronic shopping
• M & P Trenching, 7601 Stevens School Road, Whitesville, Kentucky, site preparation contractors
• TW Security Solutions, Canal Winchester, Ohio, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Heaven Sent Cleaning Service LLC, 5 Hilltop Drive, Owensboro, janitorial services
• Kentucky Design Company, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, sign manufacturing
• GALVT Inc., Columbus, Ohio, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Vantage Data Centers Management Company, Santa Clara, California, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Comm-Works LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
