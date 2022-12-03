The following business licenses were issued between November 21 and November 23:
• Rymco LLC, Lexington, Kentucky, wireless telecommunications carrier, except satellite
• Carrico Real Estate LLC, 7905 Old Highway 54, Philpot, lessors of nonresidential buildings, except miniarehouses
• The Motz Corporation, Cincinnati, Ohio, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• Galen Health Institutes Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, educational support services
• Weyerhauser NR Company, Seattle, Washington, support activities for forestry
• Argos Intermediate Holdco I Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, offices of other holding companies
• Zealth Inc., San Mateo, California, motion picture and video production
• Pioneer Industrial Service LLC, Spottsville, Kentucky, all other specialty trade contractors
• American Home Shield Corp., Memphis, Tennessee, other direct insurance, except life, health, and medical, carriers
• Berry Auto, 8423 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Philpot, Kentucky, motor vehicle parts, used, merchant wholesalers
• New Century Sales Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, other building material dealers
• Fluent Solar LLC, Lindon, Utah, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.