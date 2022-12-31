The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23:
• Kenny Flaspoehler, 1918 South Griffith Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Midkiff Wastewater Service LLC, 3511 Oaklane Drive, Philpot, sewage treatment facilities
• Talech Inc., Robbinsdale, Minnesota, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Informdata LLC, Kennesaw, Georgia, credit bureaus
• Thorndale Construction Services Inc., Naperville, Illinois, other building finishing contractors
• Advanced Cabling Solutions LLC, Vine Grove, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Smart Support Consulting LLC, 3225 Adams St., Owensboro, custom computer programming services
• Taste of Soul Food, 3930 Evergreen Drive, Owensboro, mobile food services
• Marilyn S. McMillan, Xenia, Ohio, all other miscellaneous crop farming
