Business Licenses February 11, 2023

The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3:

• Cars Plus Towing, 2301 West 2nd St., Owensboro, motor vehicle towing
• GT Irrigation, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, water supply and irrigation systems
