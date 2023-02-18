The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10:
• Metro Infusion Center, Burr Ridge, Illinois, all other outpatient care centers
• AJA’Leena’s LLC, 603 Elm St., Owensboro, all other personal services
• Tailgate, 4513 Barrington Place, Owensboro, musical groups and artists
• Boles Family Farms, 6266 Boston Laffoon Road, Philpot, all other grain farming
• Trinity Place, 3701 Spring Meadow Drive, Owensboro, all other traveler accommodation
• Workforce Employment Specialists LLC, Holland, Michigan, employment placement agencies
• Home Depot Management Company LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, office administrative services
• HTC Appliance Repair LLC, Greenville, Indiana, appliance repair and maintenance
• Bostwick-Braun Company, Toledo, Ohio, process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
• Eastern Electric LLC, Mount Washington, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• American Specialty Health Group Inc., San Diego, California, office administrative services
• LifeSong Properties, P.O. Box 303, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Daystar Directional Drilling Inc., Noblesville, Indiana, site preparation contractors
• A and A Cleaning Service, 1018 Audubon Ave., Owensboro, janitorial services
• Nancy Wells, 2347 Trails Lake Garden, Owensboro, beauty salons
• King’s Cleaning Solution, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, janitorial services
• Recurve LLC, P.O. Box 668, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini warehouses)
• Davco Homes LLC, 7 Woodford Ave., Owensboro, assisted living facilities for the elderly
• OneSupport, San Marcos, Texas, telemarketing bureaus and other contact centers
• BGI II LLC, P.O. Box 668, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except mini warehouses)
• Kuecker Pulse Integration LP, San Dimas, California, process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
• Boss Legacy Ent. LLC, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, independent artists, writers, and performers
• Shammys Autowash, 1215 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro, car washes
• Shammys Enterprise, 1215 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro, offices of other holding companies
• Shammys Chemical Solutions LLC, 1215 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores)
• Rapid Heating and Cooling LLC, 3542 Hummingbird Loop South, Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
