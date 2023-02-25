The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17:
• Moorman Consulting LLC, 1836 Clinton Place West, Owensboro, legal counsel and prosecution
• Remedy Center LLC, 527 Emory Drive, Suite 107, Owensboro, tobacco stores
• LS Music Promotions, 7070 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, promoters of performing arts, sports, and similar events with facilities
• Confluent Health LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, other management consulting services
• Downtown Browns This and That, 900 Elsmere St., Owensboro, other direct selling establishments
• Bills Home Improvement, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• Cattywampus Cafe, 7478 US Highway 60 West, Owensboro, full-service restaurants
• Boswell Electric, 3123 Dade Cove, Owensboro, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Stray Voltage LLC, Genoa City, Wisconsin, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Dispo 4th Street, 1000 East 4th St., Unit 1 — 2, Owensboro, convenience stores
• Owensboro Laundry Service LLC, 442 East 18th St., Owensboro, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners
• The Functional Family, 920 Frederica St., Ste 104, Owensboro, all other outpatient care centers
• Wiggle Butts Grooming LLC, 7815 State Route 2830, Maceo, pet care (except veterinary) services
• Master Electrician, Hawesville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Katie Mattingly, 260 Coast Guard Lane, Owensboro, beauty salons
