The following business licenses were issued March 7 — 11:
• Melissa at Swank Salon, 1210 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro, beauty salon
• Hollywood Litez Hair Parlor, 11600 Fields Rd., Utica, beauty salon
• WKY Dumpsters LLC, Central City, solid waste collection
• Fearless Roots, 3434 Professional Park, Owensboro, beauty salon
• WesCo, 120 E. 20th St., Owensboro, personal and household goods repair and maintenance
• Rustic Roots LLC, 3601 Frederica St. Ste. 8, Owensboro, retail store
• Higher Ground Remodeling LLC, 2210 Carriage Dr., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• William O. Flener, Morgantown, electrical contractors
• Jaycie Steele, 4315 Eastgate Dr., Owensboro, janitorial services
