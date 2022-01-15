The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7:

Metro by T-Mobile, Evansville

Dugan & Meyers Industrial LLC, Monroe. Ohio

Fitzgerald Handyman Services, 6569 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot

B Captured Company LLC, 2511 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro, general government support

A Monogram Boutique, 3149 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro

H.A.N.K. LLC, 2503 Veach Road, Owensboro, electronic shopping

Love Yourself Boutique, 213 Redbud Road, Owensboro

Family Farm, 2523 Krauss Court, Owensboro

