The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7:
Metro by T-Mobile, Evansville
Dugan & Meyers Industrial LLC, Monroe. Ohio
Fitzgerald Handyman Services, 6569 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot
B Captured Company LLC, 2511 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro, general government support
A Monogram Boutique, 3149 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro
H.A.N.K. LLC, 2503 Veach Road, Owensboro, electronic shopping
Love Yourself Boutique, 213 Redbud Road, Owensboro
Family Farm, 2523 Krauss Court, Owensboro
