The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6:
• Smith Tile, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, flooring contractors
• HSC Medical Billing & Consulting LLC, Evansville, Indiana, other accounting services
• Premier Power Washing, 3842 Carpenter Drive, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
• J & B Medical Supply Company Inc., Wixom, Michigan, medical, dental, and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Thryv Inc., Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas, advertising agencies
• Walker Rental Group III, Sacramento, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Office Resources Inc., Louisville, furniture merchant wholesalers
• Labrador Consulting, 439 Maple Ave., Owensboro, educational support services
• Rose International Inc., Chesterfield, Missouri, other scientific and technical consulting services
• Endsley’s Lawncare, 1221 Concord Terrace, Owensboro, Kentucky, landscaping services
• Red Letter Realty Group, 6830 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, Kentucky, offices of real estate agents and brokers
• Rebecca H. Tooley Designing, 4615 Harbor Hills Trace, Owensboro, Kentucky, interior design services
