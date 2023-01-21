The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13:
• BOE Records, 1139 Spencer Drive, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
• Extend Health LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Botts Plumbing & Sanitation Inc., Glasgow, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• James M. Taylor Construction, Inc., Henderson, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction
• BNW Cleaning Service, 730 Danberry St., Owensboro, janitorial services
• Parker Medley, 2147 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, independent artists, writers, and performers
• TEC Investments LLC, 2845 Summer Valley Lane, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Carolyn G. Webb, Mooresville, North Carolina, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• Summit Fire & Security LLC, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, fire protection
• Premier Kidney Care, P.O. Box 1824, Owensboro, offices of physicians, mental health specialists
• Heyday Health Medical Group Inc., Boardman, Ohio, home health care services
• Honor Home Loans, Columbia, Maryland, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• RepresentGPA Governmental and Public, 2068 Sussex Place, Owensboro, public relations agencies
• Maritz Global Events — AT&L Inc., Fenton, Missouri, promoters of performing arts, sports, and similar events without facilities
• J & N Drywall Framing and Finishing LLC, 2229 Bertke Court, Owensboro, drywall and insulation contractors
• Ray & Sons Plumbing, 3619 Hayden Road, Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• American Beauty Spa LLC, 3118 Alvey Park Drive East Ste. 3, Owensboro, other personal care services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.