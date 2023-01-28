The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20:
• IRB Holding Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, offices of other holding companies
• Paric Corporation, Saint Louis, Missouri, commercial and institutional building construction
• Capgemini America Inc., Chicago, Illinois, custom computer programming services
• FTF Data Services LLC, Frankfort, Kentucky, power and communication line and related structures construction
• CAA Anesthesia LLC, Lewisport, Kentucky, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• Release and Restore PT PLLC, 6918 West Louisville Lane, Owensboro, offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists, and audiologists
• HD Supply Management LLC, Orlando, Florida, general warehousing and storage
• SLAMM LLC, 2632 Donerail Drive, Owensboro, marketing consulting services
• Precision Garage Door of Owensboro, 3207 Millstone Circle, Owensboro, other building equipment contractors
• 270 Mobile Detailing, 2419 Sullivan Court, Owensboro, car washes
• SilverBack Fitness, 1914 South Griffith Ave., Owensboro, fitness and recreational sports centers
• Draft Line Solutions LLC, 2300 Bluff Ave., Owensboro, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
• Maddox Insurance Group LLC, 1624 Parrish Court, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Farm Boys Handyman Service, 6174 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, other waste collection
• Pate’s Lawn and Landscaping Service, 2322 Sir Wren Court, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Gollen Tobacco Shop Inc., Beaver Dam, Kentucky, tobacco stores
• Lacy Logistics LLC, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, general freight trucking, local
• Bullet Home Solutions, 3421 Ashlawn Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Grant’s Excavating Inc., Richmond, Kentucky, site preparation contractors
• Borough Investments LLC, 2036 Fernwood Drive, Owensboro, other activities related to real estate
• Cooperative Building Solutions LLC, Saint Louis, Missouri, commercial and institutional building construction
