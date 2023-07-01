The following business licenses were issued between June 12-23:
• GNG Homes LLC, 2609 Bittel Road, Owensboro, offices of real estate agents and brokers.
• Donna Kaye O’Bryan, 7148 State Route 54, Philpot, diet and weight-reducing centers.
• Quantum Plus LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee, computer systems design services.
• Pyrotek, Spokane, Washington, engineering services.
• Townsquare Management Company, LLC, Purchase, New York, radio stations.
• Song LLC, 3333 Frederica St. Ste. 1B, Owensboro, all other personal services.
• Bury the Coffin, 2219 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, musical groups and artists.
• Lochmueller Group, Evansville, Indiana, engineering services.
• Kiavi Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, investment advice.
• Backyard Butchers, Friendswood, Texas, meat and meat product merchant wholesalers.
• MC & AC Properties LLC, 3621 Bridgepointe, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings.
• Brackin’s, 6346 Pruden Lane, Owensboro, pet care (except veterinary) services.
• Gracey Hale, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, beauty salons.
• OPC Pest Services, Atlanta, Georgia, exterminating and pest control services.
• James Ryan Chapman, 8407 Joe Haynes Road, Whitesville, landscaping services.
• Paradise Nails, 3500 Villa Pointe Ste. 106, Owensboro, nail salons.
• Donahue Renovations LLC, 5701 Panther Creek Park Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers.
• Verizon Services Corp., Lake Mary, Florida, wireless telecommunications carriers (except satellite).
• Nelson Electric & Construction LLC, Calhoun, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors.
• Pollard & Sons Excavating LLC, Madisonville, Kentucky, commercial and institutional building construction.
• Buddah Dash-B.D. Inc., 6535 Little Hickory Road, Philpot, local messengers and local delivery.
• Benson’s Heating & Air, 4703 West Breeze Court, Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors.
• Air Source I LLC, Richland, Indiana, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors.
• Tank Connection LLC, Parsons, Kansas, metal tank (heavy gauge) manufacturing.
• Southern Charm Remodeling, 2333 Citation Ave., Owensboro, residential remodelers.
• Beauty By Bosley, 13244 Highway 1414, Whitesville, beauty salons.
• Brannon Professional Services, 1801 Fawn Drive, Owensboro, other individual and family services.
• Berry Counseling Services LLC, 2816 Veach Road, Ste. 208, Owensboro, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians).
• Avalon Healing & Wellness LLC, 2107 Westview Drive, Owensboro, other personal care services.
