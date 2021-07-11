The following business licenses were issued between June 29 and July 2:
Speedy Dyno, 6654 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, personal services
Lauren Anderson Crafts LLC, 3856 Bowlds Court, Owensboro
Black Branch Terminals LLC, Richmond, Virginia, non-residential leasing
Carabi LLC, Henderson, non-residential leasing
Hired Guntechnical Services Inc., Nashville, electrical contracting
Luv My Pup Bakery, 1337 W. 15th St., Owensboro
AK Mowers & Pressure Washing, 807 Hall St., Owensboro
Gramps Coffee and Donuts LLC, 1228 Cary Court, Owensboro
Joseph A. Wayne, 3079 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Authentic Home Inspections LLC, 2207 Iron Leige Court, Owensboro
Network Cabling Infrastructures LLC, Duluth, Georgia
Goodyear Auto Service, Akron, Ohio
Kyndry Inc., Armonk, New York, data processing
Berry Global Inc., Evansville, durable goods wholesaler
New 2 You Auto Sales LLP, 411 W. Seventh St., Owensboro
Ahoy Publishing, 531 Griffith Ave., Owensboro
Samantha’s Closet LLC, 359 Booth Ave., Owensboro, direct sales
Empire Property Group LLC, 4674 Honeysuckle Lane, Owensboro
Blue Chair Property LLC, 4674 Honeysuckle Lane, Owensboro, residential leasing
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC, Roswell, Georgia
JD’s Excavation and Home Repair, 123 Mapleleaf Drive, Utica
Strive Health LLC , Denver
BHG Management LLC, 3424 Frederica St., Owensboro, residential property leasding
Royal Holdings LLC, 2233 Palomino Place, Owensboro, residential leasing
BHG Holdings LLC, 3424 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate agents
