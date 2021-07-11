The following business licenses were issued between June 29 and July 2:

Speedy Dyno, 6654 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, personal services

Lauren Anderson Crafts LLC, 3856 Bowlds Court, Owensboro

Black Branch Terminals LLC, Richmond, Virginia, non-residential leasing

Carabi LLC, Henderson, non-residential leasing

Hired Guntechnical Services Inc., Nashville, electrical contracting

Luv My Pup Bakery, 1337 W. 15th St., Owensboro

AK Mowers & Pressure Washing, 807 Hall St., Owensboro

Gramps Coffee and Donuts LLC, 1228 Cary Court, Owensboro

Joseph A. Wayne, 3079 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Authentic Home Inspections LLC, 2207 Iron Leige Court, Owensboro

Network Cabling Infrastructures LLC, Duluth, Georgia

Goodyear Auto Service, Akron, Ohio

Kyndry Inc., Armonk, New York, data processing

Berry Global Inc., Evansville, durable goods wholesaler

New 2 You Auto Sales LLP, 411 W. Seventh St., Owensboro

Ahoy Publishing, 531 Griffith Ave., Owensboro

Samantha’s Closet LLC, 359 Booth Ave., Owensboro, direct sales

Empire Property Group LLC, 4674 Honeysuckle Lane, Owensboro

Blue Chair Property LLC, 4674 Honeysuckle Lane, Owensboro, residential leasing

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC, Roswell, Georgia

JD’s Excavation and Home Repair, 123 Mapleleaf Drive, Utica

Strive Health LLC , Denver

BHG Management LLC, 3424 Frederica St., Owensboro, residential property leasding

Royal Holdings LLC, 2233 Palomino Place, Owensboro, residential leasing

BHG Holdings LLC, 3424 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate agents

