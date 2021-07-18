The following business licenses were issued between July 6 and July 9:
April Stacener, 5161 Jack Hinton Rd, Philpot, schools and instruction
Mark Reynolds, 3200 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Sarah Tran, 900 Gardenside Drive, Owensboro, nail salon
Crown Investment Group LLC, 3450 Airpark Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
The Body Snatcher, 615 Maple St., Owensboro, nail salon
A Team Investments LLC, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
Shawnee Land LLC, 1203 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, holding company
Grand Construction Co., 4502 Remington Way, Owensboro
V Somody LLC, Lewisport, residential leasing
Neighbours Food Mart, Schaumburg, Illinois
Lucas and Lucas Exterior Solutions, 1726 Mount Vernon Drive, Owensboro
Dahl Consulting, Edina, Minnesota
Carwile Innovations, 308 Catalina Drive, Owensboro, commercial and institutional construction
EL & Key Logistics LLC, 6648 Waterford Place, Owensboro, support for road transportation
Kentucky Properties Group LLC, 7625 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, residential leasing
Zeb Metals LLC, 4674 Honeysuckle Lane, Owensboro
