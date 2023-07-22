The following business licenses were issued July 10-14:
• J. D. Dawgs, 2620 Darby Dan Court, Owensboro, mobile food services
• HappyStretch, 1645 Copper Creek Drive, Owensboro, all other personal services
• Russell Tobin & Associates, New York, New York, temporary help services
• Siddons Wealth Management LLC, 1925 Frederica St. Ste. 110, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
• J & J Lawncare, 3750 Ralph Ave. Apt. 824, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Genoa Healthcare LLC, 1100 Walnut St. Ste. P, Owensboro, pharmacies and drug stores
• Path Choice Counseling LLC, 2656 Rush Trail, Owensboro, offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians)
• Pathways Counseling Services PLLC, Henderson, Kentucky, other individual and family services
• Main Street Health Medical Partners, Nashville, Tennessee, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
