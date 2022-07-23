The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Nate’s R & R Drywall Repair and Remodeling, Fordsville, Kentucky, drywall and insulation contractors
• Eric Blecher, 1431 Bosley Road, Owensboro
• Preferred Case Management LLC, Lexington, Kentucky, administrative management and general management consulting services
• Primecare Benefits Group Inc., Las Vegas, Nevada, direct health and medical insurance carriers
• ServiceMax Corporation, Chattanooga, Tennessee, janitorial services
• Woods Renovation and Assembly LLC, 3826 Brentwood Drive, Apt. 3, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Seven Enterprises Inc., Leitchfield, Kentucky, industrial building construction
• DC Group Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, electrical apparatus and equipment, wiring supplies, and related equipment merchant wholesalers
• Pools by Design LLC, Jasper, Indiana, all other specialty trade contractors
• Aqua Utility Services LLC, New Albany, Indiana, waste collection
• Reyes Fleet Management LLC, Rosemont, Illinois, general automotive repair
• Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions Inc., Burbank, California, payroll services
• Karsner Construction Company Inc., Frankfort, Kentucky, structural steel and precast concrete contractors
• 2050 Trading Company, 517 East 24th St., Owensboro, direct selling establishment
• All American Muffler, 710 East 4th St., Owensboro, automotive exhaust system repair
• Kozy Quarters LLC, 3110 Knob Court, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings/dwellings
• Rocket Electric, Marietta, Georgia, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Boles Family Creations, 2245 Becklynn Drive, Owensboro, gift, novelty, and souvenir stores
• Honey Do Service of Owensboro, 2125 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• John Ward Construction, 1921 Griffith Place West, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Haleigh Marie Scott, 4832 Grandview Drive, Owensboro, beauty salons
• Crawford & Company, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, claims adjusting
• Foertsch Contracting LLC, Lamar, Indiana, heavy and civil engineering construction
