The following business licenses were issued between July 17 and July 21:
• Accuity Delivery Systems LLC, Mount Laurel, New Jersey, other management consulting services
• JASM LLC, 4522 Shady Creek Cove, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Murphy Farms LLC, 4864 State Route 554, Utica, lessors of other real estate property
• Empowerme NP LLC, Brentwood, Missouri, other management consulting services
• L & L Retail Construction LLC, Norman, Oklahoma, commercial and institutional building construction
• Heads Limo Service, 2043 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, limousine service
• Christina Garcia, 3819 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, marketing consulting services
• Goodwood Owensboro, Louisville, Kentucky, full-service restaurants
• Salas O’Brien Inc., Irvine, California, engineering services
• Daniel’s Refrigeration & Electrical, Belton, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Vizion Mortgage LLC, 3032 Alvey Park Drive West Ste. 600, Owensboro, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• J & R Bobcat Service, Madisonville, Kentucky, site preparation contractors
• Charps LLC, Clearbrook, Minnesota, all other professional, scientific, and technical services
• Dynamic Electric & Home Improvement, 6020 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Roeth Hawk Rentals, 3020 State Route 279 South, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• John Abrams, Louisville, Kentucky, other building finishing contractors
• Results Customer Solutions LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, telephone answering services
